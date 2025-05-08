OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more: The Royals, Good Bad Ugly and more

Good Bad Ugly Source: X/MythriOfficial

2 /5

Good Bad Ugly (Released date: May 8, Streaming on: Netflix)

For those who have missed Ajith's movie in the theatre can watch the film now from the comforts of their home. In the movie, the superstar plays the role of a gangster named AK "Red Dragon" who is forced to get back into his gangster life after his son is kidnapped by an old rival. The movie was a big hit, grossing over ₹242 crores ($28 million) worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025.