OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more: The Royals, Good Bad Ugly and more

The Royals (Release date: May 9, Streaming on: Netflix)
Helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series brings a fresh pair to the screen - Bhumi Pednekar and Ishan Khattar. The rom-com is about a dysfunctional royal family who gets a new guest, who is an ambitious entrepreneur, Pednekar. The supporting cast includes Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Luke Kenny in key roles.
Good Bad Ugly (Released date: May 8, Streaming on: Netflix)
For those who have missed Ajith's movie in the theatre can watch the film now from the comforts of their home. In the movie, the superstar plays the role of a gangster named AK "Red Dragon" who is forced to get back into his gangster life after his son is kidnapped by an old rival. The movie was a big hit, grossing over ₹242 crores ($28 million) worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025.
Maria (Release date: May 9, Streaming on: Lionsgate Play)
Director Pablo Larrain the movie marks the return of Angelina Jolie to the big screen. In the movie, the prolific actress plays the role of a legendary opera icon, Maria Callas. This biographical drama tells the untold stories behind Callas' rise to fame and enduring legacy, set against the dramatic backdrop of 1970s Paris. S
Gram Chikitsalay (Release date: May 9, Streaming on: Prime Video)
Created by Panchayat creator and director Deepak Kumar Mishra, Gram Chikitsalay takes the audience into rural Indian life when a young Dr. Prabhat takes charge to change the neglected Primary Health Centre in a village. The series is led by Amol Parashar as Dr Prabhat, and Vinay Pathak as Dr Prabhat. The supporting cast includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Garima Vikrant Singh.
Forever (Release date: May 8, Streaming on: Netflix)
Adaptation of Judy Blume's book of the same name, the series revolves around two black teens, childhood friends, as they explore romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.