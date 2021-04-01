OTT or theatres? April to June, the big releases to watch out for

Bell Bottom (May 28)

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller, 'Bell Bottom' is set to release in theatres on May 28. However, the movie was set to hit the theatres in April but was postponed. In the movie, Akshay is playing a spy, and along with him the movie stars 'War'-actor Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.

(Photograph:Twitter)