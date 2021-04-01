OTT or theatres? April to June, the big releases to watch out for
Wondering what to watch this summer in theatres and at home? From 'Sooryavanshi' to 'Bell Bottom', here is the list of movies that are scheduled to release in the next three months. Scroll down to check the dates.
'Suriya' starrer Tamil highly acclaimed drama 'Soorarai Pottru's' Hindi version 'Udaan' will release on Amazon Prime on April 4. The film is the biopic of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, however, it was revealed that some events were inspired by his life. The Tamil film won critical praise when it released last year on the OTT platform, now makers aim to reach a wider audience with the dubbed version.
(Photograph:Instagram)
The Big Bull (April 8)
Abhishek Bachchan's scam movie 'The Big Bull' is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. In the movie, Bachchan is starring as a stock market broker Hemant Shah. The movie was earlier supposed to release in theatres on October 23, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Ajeeb Daastaans' (April 16)
Karan Johar's backed anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' will stream on April 16 on Netflix. The movie stars Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Thalaivi (April 23)
Kangana Ranaut most awaited movie 'Thalaivi' is all set to hit theatres on April 23 after getting postponed for a year. The upcoming film revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Disciple (April 30)
Chaitanya Tamhane's worldwide acclaimed Marathi film 'The Disciple' is finally set to release in India on 30th of April, 2021 on Netflix. Tamhane's movie won laurels across the world at various film festivals including the 77th Venice Film Festival.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Sooryavanshi (April 30)
Akshay Kumar cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' will finally release on April 30th. Rohit Shetty directorial was scheduled to release on March 24 but due to nationwide lockdown and pandemic movie release date kept on shifting.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Satyamev Jayate 2 (May 13)
John Abraham second instalment of his action-packed 2018 hit 'Satyamev Jayate' will release on 13 May in theatres. Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power and stars John Abraham in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in important characters.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai (May 13)
Salman Khan is returning with his fierce look once again this Eid with 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The Prabhu Deva directorial is all set to release theatrically on May 13.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Bell Bottom (May 28)
Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller, 'Bell Bottom' is set to release in theatres on May 28. However, the movie was set to hit the theatres in April but was postponed. In the movie, Akshay is playing a spy, and along with him the movie stars 'War'-actor Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Toofan (May 21)
Farhan Akhtar sports film which is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will release on Amazon Prime on 21 May. The film shows Farhan as a boxer and covers his journey from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jhund (June 18)
Amitabh Bachchan sports drama 'Jhund' will hit the big screens on June 18. The movie, helmed by Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
83 (June 4)
After getting delayed for almost a year, Ranveer Singh most awaited project, '83' is finally getting a theatre release on June 4. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020, but got delayed again and again due to the covid-19 pandemic.