OTD in 2011, MS Dhoni's team India lifted the World Cup after 28 years - RELIVE THOSE MOMENTS!
On April 2nd, 2011, a billion cricket fans celebrated India’s famous 50-over World Cup win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The big win that came on the back of an excellent and composed 97 and 91* from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, respectively, saw India lifting the world title for the second time, equalling West Indies' record.
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who remained the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Sri Lanka’s Dilshan, finally put his hands on the World Cup trophy in his sixth and final attempt.
On Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, we celebrate the 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win.
Relive all those moments through pictures.
Dilshan continues dream run!
Sri Lankan opener T Dilshan continued with his brilliant run in the 2011 World Cup, providing his side with the kind of start they required in the final. He departed after scoring 33.
(Photograph:AFP)
Zaheer, the man for India on the big day
India's top wicket-taker during the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer Khan, picked up two wickets in the final opener Upul Tharanga on just two. He later dismissed middle-order batter Chamara Kapugedera.
(Photograph:AFP)
Veteran Jayawardene comes to the rescue
Veteran Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene scored a stunning unbeaten hundred (103) against India, helping his side pose a competitive total of 274 for six in 50 overs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Malinga puts Sri Lanka on top
With two big wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar inside the Powerplay, Malinga provided Sri Lanka with a perfect start.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kohli, Gautam keep India afloat in the chase
Following two early wickets, experienced campaigner Gautam Gambhir and youngster Virat Kohli steadied India's ship with an 83-run stand for the third wicket.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gambhir, the hero among heroes
Known to be a big-match player for India, Gautam Gambhir played an incredible inning on the day of the final but fell shy of completing his hundred by just three runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
MS Dhoni finishes off in style!!
Indian captain MS Dhoni kept his best for the last, as he slammed an unbeaten 91 to guide India to a famous win. His six off Nuwan Kulasekara to complete the chase is still etched in every Indian cricket fan's heart.