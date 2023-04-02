OTD in 2011, MS Dhoni's team India lifted the World Cup after 28 years - RELIVE THOSE MOMENTS!

On April 2nd, 2011, a billion cricket fans celebrated India’s famous 50-over World Cup win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The big win that came on the back of an excellent and composed 97 and 91* from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, respectively, saw India lifting the world title for the second time, equalling West Indies' record.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who remained the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Sri Lanka’s Dilshan, finally put his hands on the World Cup trophy in his sixth and final attempt.

On Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, we celebrate the 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win.

Relive all those moments through pictures.