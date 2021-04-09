Oscars: The most shocking outfits on the red carpet over the years

At the 1969 Oscars, Barbra Steisand attended her first Oscars and subsequently won an award wearing a black shimmery pantsuit by Arnold Scaasi. While wearing a pantsuit is not unusual the fact that it was completely see-through grabbed eyeballs.
Cher, 1974
Cher's Island princess look in 1972 Oscars is hard to forget. A time when everyone was choosing tuxedos and evening gowns, the singer-actress came up in a beach look complete with flowery bandeau top designed by Bob Mackie.
Cher, 1986
Designer Bob Mackie ones again gave Cher a look that made her stand out on the Oscars red carpet. She appeared in a black sequined gown with a two-foot plumed headpiece. Later on, while giving an interview she also revealed that outfit made her feel like a queen.
Eddy Williams, 1989
Eddy Williams who walked the red carpet in 1989 left nothing for imagination as she wore silver flowers to cover her chest and a see-through sarong much below her waistline. She also walked in with her two pet dogs to the red carpet- for reasons best known to her.
Lizzy Gardiner, 1995
Have you ever seen a dress made of multiple American Express cards? Lizzy Gardiner's Oscar red carpet dress was made by 254 expired American Express cards.
Matt Stone & Trey Parker, 2000
The South Park creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker parodied Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow by dressing up like them. Their's was perhaps one the most innovative and creative appearances ever in the Oscars history.
Cate Blanchett, 2000
CateBlanchett grabbed attention with her Galliano gown which had a plunging back. She wore the gown with antique Indian gold jewellery- handpieces, hair ornaments and armbands.
Bjork 2001
Have you ever thought of wearing swan at the Oscars red carpet? Bjork's iconic swan dress by designer Marjan Pejoski is one of the most shocking dress ever worn at the Oscars, as she also laid an egg at the carpet!
Angelina Jolie 2012
Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Oscars outfit and her ultra-high slit made her an instant viral sensation. Angelina's right leg out pose became a favourite subject of meme that year and the right leg even got its own Twitter handle!
Lady Gaga, 2019
Lady Gaga sparkled 2019 Oscars red carpet wearing the largest yellow diamond in the world. The singer wore a necklace featuring a 141-year old Tiffany diamond, worth over $30 million.
Billy Porter, 2019
Billy Porter who is known for his shocking red carpet looks stole the show at the 91st Academy Awards when he showed up on the Oscars red carpet in a black tuxedo jacket and a velvet gown by designer Christian Siriano.