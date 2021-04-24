Oscars: Best picture winners of the past decade

The biggest night of cinema is just a day away and following it we bring you the list of the Oscars biggest honour- Best Picture winners from the last 10 years.

Parasite-2020

South Korean film 'Parasite' created history by becoming the first-ever non-English movie to win the award for Best Picture last year, the movie also picked up 4 Oscars including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Screenplay.

Director Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. Whoever is still curious to watch the Korean drama can watch it on Amazon Prime.

