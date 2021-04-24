Oscars: Best picture winners of the past decade

The biggest night of cinema is just a day away and following it we bring you the list of the Oscars biggest honour- Best Picture winners from the last 10 years.
South Korean film 'Parasite' created history by becoming the first-ever non-English movie to win the award for Best Picture last year, the movie also picked up 4 Oscars including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Screenplay.
Director Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. Whoever is still curious to watch the Korean drama can watch it on Amazon Prime.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Peter Farrelly’s ‘Green Book’ received numerous accolades and nominations in 2019. It won the Academy Award for Best Picture, at the 91st Academy Awards, in addition to winning Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Ali.
The biographical drama set in 1962, is inspired by the true story of a tour of the Deep South by African American classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley and Italian American bouncer Frank 'Tony Lip' Vallelonga who served as Shirley's driver and bodyguard.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'The Shape of Water' took home the Best Picture award at the 90th Academy Awards, apart from Best picture, the movie won Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.
The critically acclaimed romantic fantasy follows a mute cleaner at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid amphibian creature.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The memorable moment of Oscars history occurred when the Oscar honour was mistakenly handed to another movie. A chaotic awards ceremony climax which mistakenly awarded the top honour to 'La La Land' instead of actual winner 'Moonlight'- a fiasco which stunned Hollywood and viewers around the world.
The movie chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighbourhood of Miami.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tom McCarthy biographical drama'Spotlight' won the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with Best Original Screenplay, from six total nominations, making it the first Best Picture winner since The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) to win only one other Oscar.
Mark Ruffalo starrer drama follows the story of The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist unit in the United States, and its investigation into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alejandro G. Iñárritu black comedy 'Birdman' stars Michael Keaton as Riggan Thomson, a faded Hollywood actor best known for playing the superhero 'Birdman', as he struggles to mount a Broadway adaptation of a short story by Raymond Carver.
The movie was a star at the 86th Academy Award as it won Best Picture, along with Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography from a total of nine nominations.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The period drama based on the 1853 slave memoir 'Twelve Years a Slave' by Solomon Northup made history at 2014 Oscars. The Steve McQueen movie received nine Academy Award nominations, winning three: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong'o. The Best Picture win made McQueen the first black British producer to ever receive the award and the first black British director of a Best Picture winner.
The movie follows the story of a a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C., by two conmen in 1841 and sold into slavery.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ben Affleck starrer and directorial drama 'Argo' won three awards at the 85th Academy Awards-, one for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.
Screenwriter Chris Terrio adapted the screenplay from the 1999 book by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency operative Tony Mendez, The Master of Disguise, and the 2007 Wired article by Joshuah Bearman, "The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran".
(Photograph:Twitter)
The black-and-white silent film made history in various categories in Oscars, the movie won five golden trophies-including Best Picture, Best Director for Hazanavicius, and Best Actor for Dujardin, making him the first French actor ever to win in this category. It was also the first French-produced film to win Best Picture, and the first mainly silent film to win since 1927's 'Wings' won at the 1st Academy Awards in 1929.
It was also the first film presented in the 4:3 aspect ratio to win since 1953's From Here to Eternity. Additionally, it was the first black-and-white film to win since 1993's Schindler's List, though the latter contained limited colour sequences; it was the first 100% black-and-white film to win since 1960s The 'Apartment'. The movie is available to rent.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tom Hooper highly acclaimed drama The film received many awards and nominations, particularly for Colin Firth's performance, which resulted in his first Oscar win for Best Actor. At the 83rd Academy Awards, The King's Speech received 12 Oscar nominations, more than any other film in that year, and subsequently won four, including Best Picture.
The movie follows the story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kathryn Bigelow's directorial drama 'The Hurt Locker' follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who are targeted by insurgents and shows their psychological reactions to the stress of combat, which is intolerable to some and addictive to others.
The film which created Oscar history was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won six, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It remains the only Best Picture and Best Director winner to a woman. (May history change this year).
(Photograph:Twitter)