/Oscars 2026: Date, time, venue, host, and more: Everything you need to know about the 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards are just a few hours away. The ceremony will honour the best films released in 2025. Esteemed filmmakers, actors, and other industry professionals will gather to celebrate their achievements. Take a look below for the key highlights of Hollywood’s biggest awards night.
The Oscar 2026 talks have now begun. The best movies from 2025 are in the queue to compete in several award categories chosen by members of the Academy. As the countdown has begun, here's everything you need to know about the award function.
Hollywood's big award night will commence on March 15, 2026, at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will start at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, and the live stream will air on ABC and Hulu. For Indian viewers, the event will be broadcast live on March 16, early morning at 4:30 AM IST on JioHotstar and on the official YouTube handle of the Academy Awards.
Conan O'Brien, an American television host, comedian, and writer, will host the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, for the second year in a row.
Meanwhile, the red carpet show will be hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer, prominent American television personalities and hosts. Hall is a renowned journalist and talk show host, while Palmer is a former NFL quarterback and TV host.
The Academy has announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2026 Oscars. The list includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zoe Saldana, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, and Sigourney Weaver, among others.
The nominees for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars are:
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the Oscars 2026 are:
Timothée Chalamet- Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio- One Battle after Another
Ethan Hawke- Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan- Sinners
Wagner Moura- The Secret Agent
The nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the Oscars 2026 are:
Jessie Buckley- Hamnet
Rose Byrne- If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson- Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve- Sentimental Value
Emma Stone- Bugonia
The glitzy evening will be made more electrifying with performances from highly acclaimed artists, featuring two nominated songs, “Golden” from K-Pop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners. Miles Caton is in talks to perform.
Raphael Saadiq, Misty Copeland, and singer Josh Groban will also make appearances as performers at the 98th Academy Awards.
Following last year's shocking deaths, the makers and the Academy team have announced to honour the legendary artist, Rob Reiner.
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will pay tribute to Rob Reiner, the iconic director. Reportedly, Barbra Streisand will also give a tribute performance to Robert Redford.