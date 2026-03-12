Countdown to Oscars 2026: 5 times when the Academy Awards made headlines

At the 2017 Oscar award ceremony, the blunder happened between the best picture and best actress envelopes. The Academy team handed the wrong card to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of the actual winner, Moonlight. The swap was corrected live on stage when La La Land producers were in the middle of their acceptance speeches and announced that it was Moonlight that had actually won the Best Picture Oscar.