Countdown to Oscars 2026: 5 times when the Academy Awards made headlines

With the 2026 Academy Awards approaching, take a look at the unforgettable moments that have made the award ceremony even more remarkable. Envelope swap, sudden slap, and 12-minute standing ovation, these iconic Oscars moments offer a glimpse into the drama, celebration, and history.
During the 94th Academy Awards, a giant feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock made headlines. Rock made an inappropriate comment about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which resulted from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss, on stage. Moments later, Smith walked onstage and slapped the comedian while he was presenting for Best Documentary Feature. Smith later won the Best Actor Oscar the same night but was banned for 10 years from attending the awards by the Academy.
American actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence wore a Dior couture gown at the 2013 Academy Awards. The artist bagged the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook, and while walking up to the stage to accept the award, she tripped and fell on the stairs, which quickly spread all over the internet.
At the Oscars 2024, John Cena, an American actor and retired professional wrestler, pulled off a shocking move on the global stage. Cena appeared nearly naked to present the Best Costume Design award. The comedic stunt eventually sparked a buzz over the Internet.
The legendary and iconic silent comedian Charlie Chaplin was honoured with an honorary Oscar along with a 12-minute standing ovation at the 44th Academy Awards in 1972, marking the longest applause in Oscar history. Chaplin passed away at the age of 88 in 1977.
At the 2017 Oscar award ceremony, the blunder happened between the best picture and best actress envelopes. The Academy team handed the wrong card to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of the actual winner, Moonlight. The swap was corrected live on stage when La La Land producers were in the middle of their acceptance speeches and announced that it was Moonlight that had actually won the Best Picture Oscar.