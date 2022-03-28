Oscars 2022: Meet the big winners of the night

Oscars 2022: Here is the list of key winners.
Ariana DeBose made history! DeBose won best supporting actress for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story',
DeBose is now the first openly queer woman of colour to win for her acting.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Troy Kotsur won his first Oscar trophy for his outstanding work in 'Coda'. Kotsur becomes the second deaf actor to win an Oscar.
Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s 'Drive My Car' has won Best International Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. It's the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award.
(Photograph:AFP)
At the 94th annual Academy Awards, the Colombia-set Disney movie 'Encanto' known for its record-breaking songs like 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won Best Animated Feature.