Oscars 2021 nominations: The first timers, snubs, surprises

On Monday, the Academy announced its list of nominees for the 2021 Oscar awards. While some prominent names were missing from the list, there were also a few first which created history and broke barriers in celebrating cinema worldwide. Here, have a look at those who created history, those who were snubbed and a few surprise inclusions.

Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell

Historic: Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell

For decades, the Oscars have failed to nominate worthy female directors in the best director category. But on Monday morning, history was made: two women directors -- Chloe Zhao (`Nomadland`) and Emerald Fennell (`Promising Young Woman`) - were nominated together in the category for the first time ever.



Both films received best picture nods, the second time two female-helmed titles have been recognised in the top category.



For her acclaimed turn as the titular character in `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom,` Viola Davis made history as the Black woman with the most acting nominations (with four) and the first Black woman to be nominated in best actress twice.



(Photograph:Twitter)