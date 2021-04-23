Oscars 2021: Nominated movies that you can watch this weekend before the big night

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at this year’s Academy Awards. Along with Chopra, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav.
The movie on class divide is based on Arvind Adiga's best selling book by the same name. The movie follows the journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Streaming on: Netflix
Chadwick Boseman's last movie 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' is one of the frontrunners in different categories at this year's Oscar- including Best Actor for Chadwick, Best Actress for Viola Davis, Best Production Design and many more.
Based on the August Wilson play of the same name, the film explores tensions between Black blues musicians and producers of a white-owned record company in the 1920s.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Streaming on: Netflix
Aaron Sorkin's highly acclaimed courtroom drama of this award season 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' earned six nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and more.
The movie follows the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Da 5 Bloods
Streaming on: Netflix
Spike Lee’s war drama 'Da 5 Bloods' has earned an Academy nomination for Best Original Score.
The movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo and more follows the story of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there.
Soul
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
The Pixar animated film 'Soul' which was highly loved by the audience has been nominated for three Oscars, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.
Pete Docter directorial follows the story of a middle school music teacher named Joe Gardner, who seeks to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated, just before his big break as a jazz musician.
Mank
Streaming on: Netflix
Gary Oldman's critically acclaimed drama 'Mank' earned a whopping ten nominations at the Oscars this year. The biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for the classic film Citizen Kane (1941). Directed by David Fincher, based on a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher
One Night in Miami
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Oscars snubbed the Regina Kind drama 'One Night in Miami' in the Best Director category, still, the movie is nominated in three categories including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr, and Best Original Song.
The critically acclaimed drama tells the story about a fictitious meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke.
Sound of Metal
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Riz Ahmed 'Sound of Metal' made history at this year nomination by becoming the first Muslim to get nominated in the Best Actor category, along with this historic nomination, the film has been nominated in five more categories, including Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.
The movie gained strong reviews from critics and follows the story of a drummer played by Riz Ahmed, who suddenly loses his hearing.