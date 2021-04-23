Oscars 2021: Nominated movies that you can watch this weekend before the big night

Oscars are just around the corner and before the big night, we made a list of all the movies that you can watch at your home.

The White Tiger

Streaming on: Netflix

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at this year’s Academy Awards. Along with Chopra, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav.

The movie on class divide is based on Arvind Adiga's best selling book by the same name. The movie follows the journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap

(Photograph:Twitter)