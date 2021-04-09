Oscars 2021: 'Minari', 'Nomadland', here's how to watch all Best Film nominees in India

Judas and The Black Messiah

The historical drama film, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' starring Daniel Kaluuya is one of the Oscar nominees this year. The Shaka King directorial is about the events that lead to the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago. The movie released theatrically in India on March 5, 2021, and is also available for rent.

