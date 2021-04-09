Oscars 2021: 'Minari', 'Nomadland', here's how to watch all Best Film nominees in India

One of the most acclaimed films of the season 'Nomadland' is helmed by Chloe Zhao. It recently created history at this year's Golden Globe Awards and is touted to lead the category. The film released in India on April 2, 2021. So those interested can catch the flm in their nearby theatres.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin's highly acclaimed courtroom drama of this award season 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Minari
Korean-American drama film 'Minari' by director Lee Isaac Chung is a semi-autobiographical take on his own upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s. The movie is all set to release in India on April 16.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Promising Young Woman
Another Oscar frontrunner 'Promising Young Woman' is a black comedy that stars Carey Mulligan in the lead role. It hasn't released in India yet but you can rent the movie on video-on-demand services.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mank
David Fincher's highly acclaimed drama 'Mank' is a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for the classic film Citizen Kane (1941). The movie is available on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Judas and The Black Messiah
The historical drama film, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' starring Daniel Kaluuya is one of the Oscar nominees this year. The Shaka King directorial is about the events that lead to the betrayal of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago. The movie released theatrically in India on March 5, 2021, and is also available for rent.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sound of Metal
Darius Marder's 'Sound of Metal' made history at this year's Oscar nomination as the movie lead actor of Pakistani descent Riz Ahmed become the first Muslim actor to have been nominated in the Best Actor category in the history of Academy Awards. The movie tells the story of a drummer, who suddenly loses his hearing. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime in India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Father
Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman starrer drama 'The Father' is releasing in Indian theatres on April 23. Florian Zeller's Oscar-nominated film follows the story of an ageing man who refuses assistance from his daughter.