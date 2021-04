Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao to Anthony Hopkins, the big winners of the night

Oscars 2021: Hollywood’s biggest award night has seen some firsts this year. From Chloe Zhao, who becomes the first Asian descent woman to win an Oscar for directing to Anthony Hopkins, who becomes the oldest best actor winner-- here is the list of key winners.

Best Director: Chloe Zhao

One notable winner was for 'Nomadland' filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who became the first director of Asian descent to win an Oscar nomination.

Zhao's 'Nomadland' starring Frances McDormand made history and became the first director of Asian descent to receive a Golden award and the first woman of colour to win in the category.

(Photograph:Twitter)