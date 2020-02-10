Oscars 2020: The best-dressed celebrity couples at the event
Here's a look at some of the best-dressed couples at the Oscars red carpet.
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost appeared together at the mega event looking like Hollywood royalty.
Scarlett looked beautiful in a champagne-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown and Jost chose to wear a classic black tuxedo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker
The 36-year-old 'Marriage Story' actor hit the red carpet with his wife. Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker looked adorable together. Joanne looked lovely in a white and black gown while Adam looked elegant in a black suit
(Photograph:AFP)
Gal Gadot & Yaron Varsano
The 'Wonder Woman'star looked wonderful alongside her husband Yaron Varsano at the Academy Awards. Gal Gadot was looking stunning in a sheer black top and a puffy pink skirt by Givenchy and her husband opted for an all-black suit for the event
(Photograph:AFP)
Sam Mendes & Alison Balsom
The '1917'director and his wife walked the red carpet in show-stopping ensembles. Alison looked gorgeous in an orange gown while Sam showed up his elegant look in a black tuxedo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix
Man of the evening Joaquin Phoenix arrived at the Oscar 2020 red carpet with his fiancé Rooney Mara by his side. 'Joker' star arrived in a sharp black tux while Rooney opted for a stunning cut-out lace gown.
(Photograph:AFP)
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
The power couple looked stunning together. Greta opted to wear a green gown matching with diamond jewellery and Noah Baumbach looked classy in a black tux.
(Photograph:AFP)
America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams
America Ferrera flaunted her baby bump in a crimson gown alongside husband Ryan Piers Williams. Ryan opted to wear a black suit.