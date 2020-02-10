Oscars 2020: Six big moments from this year's ceremony

The 2020 Oscars are done and now we are left with the moments that took place during the mega event. From Brad and Leo's bromance to Martin Scorsese power nap; here are some moments that had the internet talking.
'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's glee over winning his first Oscar went viral on Twitter immediately after he claimed the Oscar for best original screenplay, his first of four statuettes of the evening. After giving his acceptance speech, Bong stepped behind his co-writer, Han Jin Won, and gazed lovingly down at his new Oscar while Han spoke at the microphone. After a moment, Bong broke out into a huge grin and turned back toward the audience, clearly ecstatic.
'Parasite' later received three more awards, for best international feature film, best directing and best picture. Bong later declared,"I'm ready to drink tonight."
Rapper Eminem surprised the audience at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home by appearing in the middle of the show to perform his 2002 hit 'Lose Yourself', which won an Oscar for the best original song back in 2003. He also performed some of his hits from the film '8 Mile' and energized the crowd and many Hollywood stars were seen dancing in their seats and singing along. Except for director Martin Scorsese, who appeared to be asleep during the performance. Eminem received a standing ovation, but the clip of Scorsese with his eyes closed spread widely on Twitter.
Star of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood', Brad Pitt was the first winner of the 92nd Academy Awards. As he got out of his seat to collect his Oscar, there was a case of a brief but epic hug with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and fans called it as one of the best moments of the Oscars.
Netizens couldn't control their feelings over the bromance, and their hugging picture was one of the trending pics of the night.
Former couple Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet moment at the 2020 Oscars. At this year's ceremony, the Best actress awardee got reunited with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper at the prestigious award ceremony.
The ex-lovers started dating in 2009 but eventually parted ways in 2011.
Best actor winner for 'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech to implore people to show greater respect for the natural world, highlighting the consumption of milk as an example.
"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable," the actor said. "Then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal... we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment."
Hildur Guonadottir, who composed the haunting music for 'Joker', became only the third woman to win the best original score award in the history of the Oscars.
The first two were Rachel Portman for the Jane Austen adaptation 'Emma' (1996) and Anne Dudley for the stripping comedy 'The Fully Monty' (1997).
