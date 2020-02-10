Oscars 2020: Six big moments from this year's ceremony

Martin Scorsese's nap

Rapper Eminem surprised the audience at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home by appearing in the middle of the show to perform his 2002 hit 'Lose Yourself', which won an Oscar for the best original song back in 2003. He also performed some of his hits from the film '8 Mile' and energized the crowd and many Hollywood stars were seen dancing in their seats and singing along. Except for director Martin Scorsese, who appeared to be asleep during the performance. Eminem received a standing ovation, but the clip of Scorsese with his eyes closed spread widely on Twitter.



(Photograph:Reuters)