Oscars throwback: Hollywood power couples that slayed at the red carpet

Here are some of the best throwback pictures of Hollywood’s power couples who rose the temperature at the red carpet.
Jennifer Aniston’s made her first Oscars appearance with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000. The two set the red carpet on fire with their ultra-glamorous looks.
That summer, the two wed in a lavish Malibu wedding. The couple separated in 2005 after five years of marriage.
(Photograph:Twitter)
It's been more than 12 years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up after being one of the most celebrated couples in the world. In 2003, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together at the 75th Academy Awards when they were just a few months into dating.
(Photograph:Twitter)