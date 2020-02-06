Oscars throwback: Hollywood power couples that slayed at the red carpet

Here are some of the best throwback pictures of Hollywood’s power couples who rose the temperature at the red carpet. 

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston’s made her first Oscars appearance with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt at the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000. The two set the red carpet on fire with their ultra-glamorous looks.

That summer, the two wed in a lavish Malibu wedding. The couple separated in 2005 after five years of marriage.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant

It was quite a scene when Liz Hurley appeared with Hugh Grant at the 1995 Oscars. Unfortunately, their high-profile romance came to an end in 2000, after 13 years of relationship. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise dazzled at the red carpet at the 1997 Oscars. This was when Tom Cruise was nominated for best actor for his role in 'Jerry Maguire'. He attended the gala ceremony with then-wife Kidman. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere heated up the red carpet as a power couple when they stepped out on the red carpet at the Oscars in 1991. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo Dicaprio

The pair stepped out on the red carpet of the 77th Academy Award. Their romance didn't last long as the two split after 5 years of dating.

Last year, Gisele opened up about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Madonna and Michael Jackson

In 1991, pop royalty Madonna and Michael Jackson made headlines for showing up at the Oscars together. It was only a date night and nothing more.

Lately, she revealed that it "Best Date Ever". 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

It's been more than 12 years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up after being one of the most celebrated couples in the world. In 2003, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together at the 75th Academy Awards when they were just a few months into dating. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics