Oscar nominations have finally been announced, and the actors who have been nominated in the leading category are: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and more.
The Academy has unveiled the best performances of the year by male actors, who are going to compete for the Golden trophy. Ryan Coogler's vampire blockbuster Sinners made history, securing 16 nominations, the most for any film. And, from the movie, Michael B Jordan has nabbed a nomination. The other nominees are: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and more.
The veteran Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. His portrayal depicts a paranoid man who is on a search for his daughter, Witty, who goes missing, leading to a drastic turn in Bob's life. DiCaprio is delivering a gritty performance filled with frustration, fear, and quiet devastation as he gets on a mission to protect his child.
Ethan Hawke stars as Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's biographical comedy-drama. The actor portrays a legendary, tormented Broadway lyricist dealing with personal issues and heartbreak from his former partner, Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott).
Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, an ambitious and flawed shoe salesman in 1950s NYC, who gets obsessed with becoming a world-champion table tennis player and starts chasing his dream. The character is based on real-life legend Marty Reisman, depicting his chaotic struggles and hustle.
In Ryan Coogler's Sinners, Michael B Jordan plays the dual role of twin brothers, Elijah Smoke, who is cautious and grounded, and Elias Stack, who is energetic. Both brothers leave their troubled lives behind, giving themselves a fresh start and heading back to their hometown, Clarksdale, Mississippi.
Moura plays Armando, a former professor who goes undercover in Recife under an alias during Brazil's military dictatorship (1977) after exposing corruption and navigating a dangerous world of assassins and corrupt police.