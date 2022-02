Oscar nominations 2022 predictions: Who will be in, who will get snubbed

As the pandemic continued to affect our life, this year also, a handful of quality films were released on OTT and cinema and garnered all the praise and recognition. As we have to wait for an official nominations announcement, so here we bring you our 2021 Oscars prediction list of the frontrunners.

Oscar Nomination prediction: Best Film

After looking at Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical historical drama 'Belfast' glory this awards season, looks like it is one of the confirmed contenders of the Best Film nominations list. Following it, another frontrunner in this category is Jame Campion Golden Globe-winning movie 'The Power of the Dog'

The other frontrunners are:

West Side Story

Dune

King Richard

Don’t Look Up

(Photograph:Twitter)