Oscar 2023: Meet the best actor nominees

Written By: Shomini Sen Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

From a female music conductor in Germany to female warrior in African jungles to an iconic Hollywood star- the nominees in Best Actress category represents strong, powerful women and their wonderful journeys.

Cate Blanchett, 'Tar'

Cate Blanchett has been a favourite this awards season having picked up the Best Actress award at multiple awards already. Her Oscar nomination- the fifth one for her- comes as no surprise as many felt she deliverd her career best in Todd Field's film 'Tár'. The psychological drama has Blanchett playing an obsessive chief conductor. Her character Lydia Tar becomes the first female conductor, who at the peak of her career has to come to terms with challenges that come her way.

Ana de Armas, Blonde

In 'Blonde', Ana de Armas plays the iconic Marlyn Monroe in a biopic which has got a the most polarizing reaction this year. But irrespective of the criticism, Ana de Armas' perfromance was lauded by one and all and fetched her nods even at Globes, SAG, and BAFTA.

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's most personal film 'The Fabelmans' has been a favourite this award season. Williams plays Samuel Fabelmans mother, Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman who is also a skilled pianist. Williams' character is loosely based on Spielberg's own mother.

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The other strong contender in this category is Michelle Yeoh who gets a role of a lifetime in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's absurdist science fiction comedy-drama that has stunned the world with its unique premise. Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Andrea Riseborough

As a surprise, Andrea Riseborough has bagged her first Academy Awards nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as a troubled and manipulative alcoholic who won $190,000 in a lottery.

