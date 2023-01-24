Oscar 2023: Meet the best picture nominees

2022 was an exceptional year for movies. We got great movies in every genre and on every budget. There was something to please everyone, whatever kind of movies they love. Many movies of 2020 had to be delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic shutting down theatres across the world. Well, 2022 just proved that theatrical film releases are here to stay, even as streaming releases gained even more popularity. Here is a list of Hollywood movies that have made it to the list of nominees in the Academy Awards' Best Picture category. Did your favourites make it to the list?

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

British-Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh's latest 'The Banshees of Inisherin' has been a critical darling, and for good reason. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as estranged friends, the film has been described as a "feel-bad treat" and a break-up movie. It features outstanding lead performances.



'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

A true multiversal-spanning movie, the deliriously joyful and funny 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' riffs on everything from ‘The Matrix’ to ‘Ratatouille’ to Hong Kong martial arts movies, and yet feels fresh and inventive. And insane, bizarre, brilliant, and endlessly clever. The English language will run out of adjectives before ‘Everything…’ can be described in a fitting manner.



'The Fabelmans'

After entertaining the hell out of us with his remake of 'West Side Story', Steven Spielberg went a lot more personal with his next. Titled 'The Fablemans', the film was a semi-autobiographical film from the master filmmaker. The script, penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, used a fictional story and characters to explore the childhood and younger days that led him to become one of the finest film directors the world has ever seen.



'Tár'

Todd Field's 'Tár' has been something of a wildcard here. It premiered in September last year and featured Cate Blanchett in her career-best performance.



'Top Gun: Maverick'

Not even Tom Cruise would have imagined that 'Top Gun: Maverick' would be a success big enough to left every other 2022 film in the dust. And yet, it grossed almost $1.5 billion. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, 'Maverick' was the sequel to the 1986 classic 'Top Gun' and brought back Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is now a test pilot and flight instructor. Armed with the modern technology behind the scenes, the film was pure adrenaline rush with some of the best action set pieces in quite a while.



'Avatar: The Way of Water'

While 'Maverick' was indeed the biggest film of 2022, box office wise, James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has far overtaken it. The catch is most of the theatrical journey 'Avatar: The Way of Water' embarked upon is coming in 2023. Starring returning actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the film is a sequel to 2009's 'Avatar'. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.



'Elvis'

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner, the film featured Austin Butler in the titular role. Tom Hanks essayed Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's agent who financially abused Presley. Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Luke Bracey were also in the cast.



'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, 'All Quiet on the Western Front' was an anti-war film. It followed a young German soldier who learns the brutal realities of war (The Great War, to be precise).



'Triangle of Sadness'

As a big win! Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes winner 'Triangle of Sadness' has got a nomination in the Best Picture category. The black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund revolves around the celebrity couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who are invited on a luxury cruise vacation. However, things didn't go as everyone thought. The film has received three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

Women Talking

Written and directed by Sarah Polley, the gripping drama is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and is inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia.



The film which stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Judith Ivey, was critically praised for its screenplay, writing and poignant and valuable message the film gave.

