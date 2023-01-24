Oscars 2023: From Martin McDonagh to Steven Spielberg: Meet the Best Director nominees

The list of Best Director nominees unveiled by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not turned out to be too surprising. 2022 was a great year of movies, and naturally behind those movies were talented filmmakers, both prominent and unknown. From indie movies to big blockbusters, 2022's cinema appealed to everyone. And the Academy has revealed the list of directors who its jury things are the best the year had to offer. Do you agree? Did your favourite director make it to the list? Steven Spielberg won a Golden Globe for his autobiographical 'The Fablemans', but Oscars don't follow the Globes' choices, though sometimes they do. Anyway, here are the nominees for Best Director at Oscars 2023:

Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

The top favourite, Spielberg will probably go on to win the third Best Director Oscar of his career. 'The Fabelmans' has flaws, but it is a moving tale of a child who grows up on a steady diet of good movies and becomes one of the greatest filmmakers the world has ever seen.



Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Directors of perhaps the most fun movie of the year, the Daniels used their paltry (for sci-fi movies) budget of $100 million to great effect. Their take on the multiverse might teach the Marvel filmmakers a thing or two about storytelling.



Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' is the favourite to take the Best Picture trophy, and McDonagh will likely clinch the Best Screenplay statuette. But he might also win the Best Director. He certainly deserves it.



Todd Field, 'Tár'

Featuring a transcendent performance by one of our greatest actors Cate Blanchett, 'Tár' might surprise us by giving Field a Best Director Oscar. A nomination bodes well for his chances.



Ruben Östlund

Ruben Ostlund has earned an Oscar nomination for his critically acclaimed work in 'Triangle of Sadness'.

