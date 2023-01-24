Oscar 2023: Meet the Best International Feature Film nominees
From Germany’s 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Argetina's court drama 'Argentina, 1985', to 'Close' - Take a look at the complete list of films competing in the Best International Feature Film nominees
Argentina 1985
Nation: Argentina
Director: Santiago Mitre
Cast: Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandra Flechner
After its big win at the Golden Globes, the film has also bagged a nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards and stands as one of the top contenders. The courtroom drama that has impressed audiences and critics alike revolves around the 1985 judicial proceedings of 'Trial of the Juntas,' a judicial trial against the leaders who ruled the country during the bloodiest dictatorship period in the history of Argentina.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Nation - Germany
Director: Edward Berger
Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer
Academy Awards are highly unpredictable. After losing the Golden Globe trophy to 'Argentina 1985', there are highly chances that this time heart wrenching German war drama may win the game. The film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
The anti-war drama follows the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer, who joins the army in the hope of defending his nation against France. But, once he arrives on the ground, it's not what he was thinking all the time, and he has the most terrifying experience on the western front when he sees the reality.
Close
Nation: Belgium
Director: Lukas Dhont
Cast: Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Émilie Dequenne
The film tells the intense story of two 13-year-old friends Leo and Remi. After their friendship caught everyone's attention in the school, Leo tries to distance himself from Rémi.
The Quiet Girl
Nation: Ireland
Director: Colm Bairéad
Stars: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch
The film about the innocent nine-year-old girl has become the first Irish to be nominated for best international picture at the Academy Awards.
EO
Nation: Poland
Director: Jerzy Skolimowski
Stars: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo.
The film is told through the eyes of the donkey, EO and his experience with joy and pain.