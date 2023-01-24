Oscar 2023: Meet the Best International Feature Film nominees

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

From Germany’s 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Argetina's court drama 'Argentina, 1985', to 'Close' - Take a look at the complete list of films competing in the Best International Feature Film nominees

After its big win at the Golden Globes, the film has also bagged a nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards and stands as one of the top contenders. The courtroom drama that has impressed audiences and critics alike revolves around the 1985 judicial proceedings of 'Trial of the Juntas,' a judicial trial against the leaders who ruled the country during the bloodiest dictatorship period in the history of Argentina.

Nation - Germany

Director: Edward Berger



Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer

Academy Awards are highly unpredictable. After losing the Golden Globe trophy to 'Argentina 1985', there are highly chances that this time heart wrenching German war drama may win the game. The film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

The anti-war drama follows the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer, who joins the army in the hope of defending his nation against France. But, once he arrives on the ground, it's not what he was thinking all the time, and he has the most terrifying experience on the western front when he sees the reality.