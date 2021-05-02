Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem
Orthodox Christian worshippers celebrated Easter's Holy Fire ceremony on Saturday (May 1) at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church, on May 1, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Candles lit
A nun walks with her lit candles in the courtyard of Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church, during the Holy Fire ceremony
(Photograph:AFP)
O Holy light!
A beam on light enters Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church as Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony
(Photograph:AFP)
All roads to Church
An Orthodox Christian takes part in the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church
(Photograph:AFP)
Light the flame
Orthodox Christians take part in the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church