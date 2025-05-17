(Photograph: )

A Familiar sight

Olive Green in the Indian Army is not about aesthetics but a strategic choice. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the Adampur Air Force Station, an image of S-400 air defence system and MiG-21 aircraft stood prominently in the background—both in Olive Green. The presence of this colour not only in uniforms but also across weaponry reflects not only the tactical preparedness, but also of a shared identity in the army.