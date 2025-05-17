Published: May 17, 2025, 14:33 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The presence of this colour not only in uniforms but also across weaponry reflects not only the tactical preparedness, but also of a shared identity in the army.
A Familiar sight
Olive Green in the Indian Army is not about aesthetics but a strategic choice. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the Adampur Air Force Station, an image of S-400 air defence system and MiG-21 aircraft stood prominently in the background—both in Olive Green. The presence of this colour not only in uniforms but also across weaponry reflects not only the tactical preparedness, but also of a shared identity in the army.
Camouflage—A matter of survival
The primary reason for Olive Green’s dominance is camouflage. Most ground operations of the army are conducted in forested, hilly, or semi-arid areas. The Olive Green colour blends seamlessly with trees, bushes and earth tones, helping both soldiers and equipment stay concealed from enemy sight. This colour helps in reducing visibility from aerial and ground reconnaissance, whether it's a soldier moving on foot or it's the tank concealed in a ridge.
Tactical uniformity across assets
The benefit of having a standard colour across soldiers, vehicles, and weapon systems is that it creates visual coherence on the battlefield. It hence, prevents confusion during operations and helps in identifying friend from foe. In fast-moving combat situations, this tactical consistency further reduces friendly-fire incidents and also supports better coordination between infantry and mechanised units.
Historical legacy of the hue
Before independence, the Indian soldiers wore khaki uniforms, a British influence carried from the 19th century. By the 1980s, the Indian Army transitioned from this 'khaki' colour to Olive Green uniforms and equipment colour, influenced by post-WWII military practices globally. Several other nations shifted to non-reflective, terrain-blending shades, with Olive Green emerging as a functional standard.
Tradition and symbolism
Beyond practicality, the colour represents resilience, discipline and unity within the army. It is a visual link to the land soldiers defend and a symbol of shared service. The colour further reinforces the soldier’s bond to the terrain and the institution.
Practical benefits in use and maintenance
Olive Green is not only functional in combat but also economical. For instance, the colour hides stains, dust, and wear better than lighter colours, making it easier to maintain. Apart from that, the uniforms and coatings in Olive Green are also simpler and cheaper to produce than complex camouflage patterns, particularly for mass use across vehicles, weapons, and clothing.
Exceptions and adaptations
While Olive Green is the base standard, certain terrain-specific camouflage like disruptive pattern material (DPM) is also used by selected units when they prepare for specialised missions. For instance, the Indian Air Force, uses blue uniforms in formal settings, but switches to Olive Green in combat situations. The Navy, operating in open waters, uses white, which stands out clearly during maritime operations and blackouts.
