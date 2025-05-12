Advertisment
Operation Sindoor: Which engine powers India's Rafale fighter jet?

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Rafale fighter jet's exceptional performance is significantly attributed to its twin Safran M88 engines, which are considered among the most advanced and reliable in modern military aviation. Designed and manufactured by Safran Aircraft Engines, the M88 has surpassed one million operating hours, underscoring its operational excellence and durability.

Authored by: Tarun Mishra
Dassault Rafale

Safran M-88
Safran M-88 engines

Each M88-2 engine delivers 50 kilonewtons (kN) of dry thrust and up to 75 kN with afterburner, enabling the Rafale to achieve speeds up to Mach 1.8. The engine's design incorporates advanced technologies such as integrally bladed compressor disks (blisks), single-crystal high-pressure turbine blades, ceramic coatings, and composite materials. These features contribute to the engine's high thrust-to-weight ratio, fuel efficiency, and reduced infrared and radar signatures.

Safran M-88 Engines
Throttle

The M88's Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system allows for seamless throttle transitions, enabling pilots to move from idle to full afterburner in less than three seconds without risking engine stall or flameout. This responsiveness is crucial during combat maneuvers and carrier operations.

rafale M
Efficiency

Maintenance efficiency is another hallmark of the M88. Its modular design facilitates quick servicing, with engine removal and reinstallation achievable in approximately one hour. The engine's durability has been enhanced through the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) program, which introduced upgrades like improved cooling and stronger components, extending the time between overhauls and reducing support costs.

Proven performance

The M88's proven performance has made it a key factor in the Rafale's export success, with over 600 engines delivered to countries including Egypt, Qatar, India, Greece, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

Rafale Jet
The Safran M88 engine's combination of power, efficiency, reliability, and ease of maintenance solidifies its status as a leading propulsion system in contemporary fighter aircraft.

