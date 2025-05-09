Operation Sindoor: What is 'Akashteer System' that protected India’s mainland from Pakistan's offensive

What is Akash Teer?
Akashteer, which translates to “Sky Arrow,” is a cutting-edge automated air defence command and control system developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the Indian Air Force. It acts as a digital brain for India’s air defence network, allowing real-time detection, tracking, and neutralisation of incoming aerial threats, from fighter jets to drones and missiles.
Real-Time Threat Assessment
The system is designed to collate data from multiple sources – radar stations, missile units, and airborne sensors – and fuse them into a single, live air situation picture. This enables the IAF to detect, prioritise, and respond to potential threats within seconds, especially during high-tension scenarios like Operation Sindoor.
Interoperability
Akashteer links seamlessly with India's Akash surface-to-air missile batteries, Spyder systems, and indigenous radar networks like Rohini and Arudhra. It can assign targets to interceptor units autonomously, ensuring precision engagement of intrusions from Pakistan’s airspace without human delay or confusion.
Built for Future Wars
The command system incorporates artificial intelligence for predictive threat analysis, route mapping of hostile targets, and automatic weapon assignment. It’s future-ready, scalable, and capable of integrating with drones, satellites, and space-based surveillance platforms as India expands its aerospace dominance.
First Line of Defence in a Two-Front War
In the event of a two-front war with Pakistan and China, Akashteer will play a critical role in coordinating air defence responses across multiple sectors. It bridges ground-based missile units with airborne early warning systems like Netra and Phalcon, enabling a unified battle response.
Strengthening India's "Kill Chain" in Seconds
The speed at which Akashteer can sense, process, and respond is key to India’s “kill chain” – the process from detecting a threat to destroying it. This automation shortens response times to seconds, providing an unmatched edge in airspace dominance and layered defence.
Why It Matters Now
With tensions escalating post-Operation Sindoor, systems like Akashteer offer a silent but firm deterrent. It assures Indian citizens and allies that the country’s skies are constantly watched, analysed, and guarded by some of the most sophisticated digital eyes ever deployed.