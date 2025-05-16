Published: May 16, 2025, 11:32 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor reportedly used the BrahMos supersonic missile. This has now caught global attention. Nations across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are showing strong interest in buying the powerful missile.
BrahMos
India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor reportedly used the BrahMos supersonic missile. This has now caught global attention. Nations across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are showing strong interest in buying the powerful missile.
What is the BrahMos missile?
The BrahMos is a long-range supersonic cruise missile developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM. It can be launched from land, air, sea, or submarines, and travels at speeds up to Mach 3. It follows a fire-and-forget model with high precision.
How BrahMos works
The missile uses two stages a solid booster for launch and a liquid ramjet for high-speed cruise. With a cruising altitude of 15 km and the ability to fly just 10 metres above ground at impact, it’s hard to detect and even harder to stop.
Phillipines
According to a News18 report, India sent a second batch of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines in April 2025 under a $375 million deal. It marked India’s first major missile export and opened the doors for global buyers looking for reliable long-range firepower.
Vietnam and Malaysia next in line
Vietnam is close to signing a $700 million deal for BrahMos to strengthen its naval defence. Malaysia may equip the missile on Su-30 jets and Kedah-class warships. Both countries aim to counter rising threats in the South China Sea.
Middle East and Latin America join the queue
Countries like Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela have shown interest in coastal and naval variants of BrahMos. Some negotiations are already in advanced stages.
A missile that’s rewriting India’s defence story
India’s BrahMos is now seen as a global game changer. Its reported use in Operation Sindoor and growing demand worldwide highlight India’s rise in defence exports, self reliance, and strategic influence.
