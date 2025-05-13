Advertisment
These pictures of Indian PM Narendra Modi's Adampur Air Base visit has some messages for Pakistan. Can you spot them?

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pictures of Indian PM Narendra Modi's Adampur Air Base visit has some messages for Pakistan. The S 400 missile system was in the background, and Modi posed with a picture of a jet that had a telling caption. Find out more

Authored by: Vinod Janardhanan
Indian PM Narendra Modi at Adampur air base. The S 400 air defence system can be seen in the background Photograph: (X)
PM Modi at air base
Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Adampur Air Force Station
1/7

PM visits Indian Air Force Base in Adampur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Force Base on Tuesday (May 13), hours after addressing the nation on Operation Sindoor, India's military action on May 7 against Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Indian PM Modi greets soldiers at the Adampur Air Base
2/7

PM Modi's visit to Adampur air base came as India suspends Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor struck at nine terror sites in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as deep inside Pakistan's Punjab province. India said it has put the operation under suspension after a ceasefire agreement was reached.

Modi poses before a fighter jet image
3/7

Message for Pakistan: Modi poses in front of a fighter jet image with a caption that says...

PM Modi posed in front of the image of an Indian fighter jet. The caption on the plane's image had a clear message for Pakistan. It said: 'Why enemy pilots don't sleep well.'

PM Modi surrounded by Indian soldiers
4/7

S 400 air defence system in background: Another clear message for Pakistan

As Modi was cheered on by the Indian soldiers, the S-400 air defence system could be seen in the background. The S-400 was a key player in thwarting the attacks by Pakistan with drones, in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi interacts with soldiers
5/7

Why is Adampur Air Base important?

PM Modi interacted with soldiers at the Indian Air Force base in Adampur Airport in the morning of May 13. Adampur air base was among the crucial bases that defended the nation during Operation Sindoor. It is also home to a domestic airport serving the cities of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur in India's northern Punjab state.

Soldiers chant with PM Modi amid them
6/7

Modi's stern warning: Operation Sindoor is now a policy

PM Modi's visit came just hours after his first national address since Operation Sindoor was suspended. In the address on May 12, he declared that Operation Sindoor is the 'new normal', a new policy that will not separate terrorists from terror sponsor states.

PM Modi cheered on by Indian soldiers
7/7

Modi shares pictures of his Adampur Air base visit

Sharing the images of his visit to Adampur Air base, Modi said in a post on X: "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Narendra Modi Adampur Operation Sindoor Pahalgam pakistan
