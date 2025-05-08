Operation Sindoor: India’s top 5 naval vessels that can strike at Pakistan from Arabian Sea

INS Vikrant into the Arabian Sea Source: X\@IndianNavy

Commissioned in 2022, INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier. With a full-load displacement of around 45,000 tonnes, it can launch MiG-29K fighter jets and advanced helicopters. Operating in the Arabian Sea, it enhances India’s maritime strike capability along the western coastline and can be rapidly deployed during high-alert operations like Operation Sindoor.