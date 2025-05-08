Advertisment
Operation Sindoor: India’s top 5 naval vessels that can strike at Pakistan from Arabian Sea

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

India maintains second-strike capability and underwater dominance in the region. Not just the ships, but even submarines can carry nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

Authored by: Tarun Mishra
INS Vikrant

Commissioned in 2022, INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier. With a full-load displacement of around 45,000 tonnes, it can launch MiG-29K fighter jets and advanced helicopters. Operating in the Arabian Sea, it enhances India’s maritime strike capability along the western coastline and can be rapidly deployed during high-alert operations like Operation Sindoor.

INS Visakhapatnam

Part of the Project 15B class, INS Visakhapatnam is one of India’s most advanced guided-missile destroyers. Equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Barak-8 air defence systems, and a comprehensive combat suite, it can deliver long-range precision strikes on shore-based targets and defend against aerial and missile threats.

INS Chakra

Although INS Chakra has recently been returned to Russia, India has used similar nuclear-powered attack submarines for deep-sea deterrence and surveillance. With the indigenous INS Arihant-class and upcoming INS Arighat, India maintains second-strike capability and underwater dominance in the region. These submarines can carry nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

INS Kolkata

INS Kolkata, the lead ship of the Kolkata-class destroyers, is armed with the BrahMos missile system, torpedoes, and anti-submarine rockets. Designed for network-centric warfare, it can operate as a fleet command ship during joint operations and is capable of launching offensive strikes or defending carrier groups during escalated conflict situations.

INS Karanj

One of the latest diesel-electric attack submarines under Project 75, INS Karanj is built for stealth and agility in shallow waters. With torpedo and Exocet missile capabilities, it can carry out covert surveillance, special operations, and anti-ship attacks. In any rapid escalation scenario, submarines like Karanj provide undetected forward presence.

