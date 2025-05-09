Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Operation Sindoor: India's top 5 missiles capable of striking Pakistan in a wartime scenario

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

India’s missile arsenal is among the world’s best. With missiles like BrahMos, Agni, and Pralay, India can flatten enemy bases in just minutes. These missiles are a key part of India’s defence and Operation Sindoor.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

India’s missile arsenal is among the world’s best. With missiles like BrahMos, Agni, and Pralay, India can flatten enemy bases in just minutes. These missiles are a key part of India’s defence and Operation Sindoor.

Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
BrahMos to Agni: Top 5 India’s Missile The Ultimate Defence Against Any ThreatPhotograph: (X)
BrahMos to Agni: Top 5 India’s Missile The Ultimate Defence Against Any ThreatPhotograph: (X)
Indian Missiles
India’s Missile Power – Ready to Strike
1/7

Indian Missiles

India’s missile arsenal is among the world’s best. With missiles like BrahMos, Agni, and Pralay, India can flatten enemy bases in just minutes. These missiles are a key part of India’s defence and Operation Sindoor. Let's take a look at them one by one.

BrahMos
BrahMos – The Supersonic Game Changer
2/7

BrahMos

BrahMos is the world’s fastest cruise missile. It can fly at three times the speed of sound and hit targets over 400 km away. BrahMos is known for its pinpoint accuracy and is a joint project with Russia.

Agni
Agni Series – India’s Long-Range Power
3/7

Agni

The Agni missiles are India’s main long-range weapons. Agni-V can reach targets over 5,000 km away, making it a true intercontinental missile. These missiles can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Advertisment
Pralay
Pralay – The Quick Response Missile
4/7

Pralay

Pralay is India’s newest short-range ballistic missile. It can hit targets up to 500 km away and is designed for quick strikes on enemy bases. Pralay is fast, accurate, and hard to stop.

Nirbhay
Nirbhay – The Stealthy Striker
5/7

Nirbhay

Nirbhay is a subsonic cruise missile that can fly low and avoid radar. It can hit targets up to 1,000 km away and carry different types of warheads. Nirbhay is perfect for deep strikes behind enemy lines.

Shaurya
Shaurya – The High-Speed Surprise
6/7

Shaurya

Shaurya is a canister-launched missile that travels at hypersonic speeds. It can hit targets over 700 km away and is hard to track or intercept. Shaurya adds a surprise element to India’s missile force.

Advertisment
fevr
Missiles – India’s Edge
7/7

After Operation Sindoor, India’s activated missiles, like BrahMos and Agni to retaliate if needed with their power and speed. With these missiles, India can destroy enemy bases in minutes, making its defence stronger than ever.

Operation Sindoor pakistan Defence news India news
Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
Advertisment
Subscribe