Operation Sindoor: India's top 5 missiles capable of striking Pakistan in a wartime scenario

Indian Missiles
India’s missile arsenal is among the world’s best. With missiles like BrahMos, Agni, and Pralay, India can flatten enemy bases in just minutes. These missiles are a key part of India’s defence and Operation Sindoor. Let's take a look at them one by one.
BrahMos
BrahMos is the world’s fastest cruise missile. It can fly at three times the speed of sound and hit targets over 400 km away. BrahMos is known for its pinpoint accuracy and is a joint project with Russia.
Agni
The Agni missiles are India’s main long-range weapons. Agni-V can reach targets over 5,000 km away, making it a true intercontinental missile. These missiles can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.
Pralay
Pralay is India’s newest short-range ballistic missile. It can hit targets up to 500 km away and is designed for quick strikes on enemy bases. Pralay is fast, accurate, and hard to stop.
Nirbhay
Nirbhay is a subsonic cruise missile that can fly low and avoid radar. It can hit targets up to 1,000 km away and carry different types of warheads. Nirbhay is perfect for deep strikes behind enemy lines.
Shaurya
Shaurya is a canister-launched missile that travels at hypersonic speeds. It can hit targets over 700 km away and is hard to track or intercept. Shaurya adds a surprise element to India’s missile force.
After Operation Sindoor, India’s activated missiles, like BrahMos and Agni to retaliate if needed with their power and speed. With these missiles, India can destroy enemy bases in minutes, making its defence stronger than ever.