Operation Sindoor: How the S-400 defence system shields India from Pakistan’s missiles

S-400 Defence System
The S-400 is a powerful air defence system that India bought from Russia. It can detect, track and destroy enemy aircraft, drones and missiles. India’s S-400 is like an invisible shield watching the skies and protecting the nation 24/7.
Range
The S-400 can strike targets up to 400 km away. It can shoot down planes before they enter Indian airspace. Even stealth jets find it hard to escape. It covers cities, bases and key zones making it one of the world’s best defence systems.
Radar Tracking
With advanced radar, the S-400 can track more than 150 targets at the same time. It watches high and low skies, spotting jets, missiles and even small drones. It reacts in seconds, locking onto threats before they get too close.
Ammo Power
The system can launch four types of missiles, depending on the threat’s distance. Whether it’s a fighter jet at 50 km or a ballistic missile at 400 km, the S-400 picks the right missile for the job fast, precise and hard to dodge.
Extra Features
The S-400’s radar uses special frequencies to avoid jamming. Even if the enemy uses electronic tricks, the system stays locked. Its missiles are guided by a mix of radar and heat sensors, giving them sharp eyes all the way to the target.
Quick to deploy
India’s S-400 units are mounted on trucks. It means they can move fast and set up anywhere deserts, mountains or plains. This mobility makes it hard for enemies to predict where the shield is, and harder to beat it.
Boost for India's Defence
With the S-400, India joins a select group of countries with advanced air defence. It boosts India’s edge against enemy threats in the air. India is watching the skies, and ready to strike anytime.