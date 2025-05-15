(Photograph: )

Why Cleanliness = Combat Readiness

Cleaning isn’t just about appearance—it’s a critical aspect of maintaining the Rafale’s combat readiness. Dirt, dust, and debris can interfere with the jet’s radar cross-section and compromise its stealth capabilities. In coastal bases like Hasimara, where humidity and salt exposure are high, surface corrosion becomes a serious concern. Contaminants can also shorten the lifespan of essential components such as nozzles, joints, and antennae. That’s why, especially after missions flown in dusty, rainy, or salt-laden environments, a thorough wipe-down or full wash is often necessary before the aircraft can be cleared for its next sortie.