Operation Sindoor: How much fuel does a Rafale jet burn per hour during a mission

As India expands its aerial capabilities, understanding the Rafale’s fuel consumption is essential to evaluating both its combat efficiency and logistical footprint.

Authored by: Subhadra Srivastava
Dassault Rafale
Introduction

Inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020, the French-built Rafale is playing a key role in Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its operational reach and tactical value. In retaliation to the Pahalgam error attack, the IAF used Rafale jets on Wednesday, to launch precision strikes targeting nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistan. This was for the first time that Rafale fighter jets were used, armed with Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision bombs. As India expands its aerial capabilities, understanding the Rafale’s fuel consumption is essential to evaluating both its combat efficiency and logistical footprint.

rafale fighter jets
Cruise vs Combat – Fuel usage breakdown

The Rafale jet consumes approximately 2,500 litres of fuel per hour in level cruising flight. However, during combat manoeuvres or afterburner activation, this figure can surge to almost about 9,000 litres per hour. This variability is reflective of the jet’s operational flexibility, though it needs robust fuelling infrastructure.

India, France ink $7.4 billion deal to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets: Why did New Delhi order 26 jets, and not 25 or 27?
India, France ink $7.4 billion deal to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets: Why did New Delhi order 26 jets, and not 25 or 27?
Engine power and thrust

The jet is powered by two M88-2 turbofan engines, that, in combination produce 16,850 pounds of thrust. This engine setup allows the aircraft to reach speeds of Mach 1 and support both air superiority and deep strike missions across diverse terrain.

rafale
Fuel capacity and range

The Rafale can carry close to 11.4 tonnes of fuel with its internal tanks and its three external deep tanks. This, hence allows for a ferry range of 3,700 km, making it comfortably be used for long-range deployments, including oversea or high-altitude operations, such as those seen in Operation Sindoor.

Rafale-M jets
Proven combat record

Apart from India, the jet have been used in a number of nations, including Mali, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. The Dassault Rafale's reputation as a dependable multi-mission fighter has been strengthened by the validation of its fuel efficiency and endurance under combat pressure in these theatres.

Two newly inducted Rafales to be part of Republic Day flypast
Rafale Jet
Implications for the IAF's strategy

The fuel profile of the Rafale highlights the necessity of strategic planning in fuel logistics during its deployment, particularly for extended missions. Sustaining our air superiority depends on maintaining effective fuel supply chains as India expands the deployment of aircraft during critical times like these, especially in contested zones.

