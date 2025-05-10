Operation Sindoor: How much fuel does a Rafale jet burn per hour during a mission

Introduction
Inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020, the French-built Rafale is playing a key role in Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its operational reach and tactical value. In retaliation to the Pahalgam error attack, the IAF used Rafale jets on Wednesday, to launch precision strikes targeting nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistan. This was for the first time that Rafale fighter jets were used, armed with Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision bombs. As India expands its aerial capabilities, understanding the Rafale’s fuel consumption is essential to evaluating both its combat efficiency and logistical footprint.
Cruise vs Combat – Fuel usage breakdown
The Rafale jet consumes approximately 2,500 litres of fuel per hour in level cruising flight. However, during combat manoeuvres or afterburner activation, this figure can surge to almost about 9,000 litres per hour. This variability is reflective of the jet’s operational flexibility, though it needs robust fuelling infrastructure.
Engine power and thrust
The jet is powered by two M88-2 turbofan engines, that, in combination produce 16,850 pounds of thrust. This engine setup allows the aircraft to reach speeds of Mach 1 and support both air superiority and deep strike missions across diverse terrain.
Fuel capacity and range
The Rafale can carry close to 11.4 tonnes of fuel with its internal tanks and its three external deep tanks. This, hence allows for a ferry range of 3,700 km, making it comfortably be used for long-range deployments, including oversea or high-altitude operations, such as those seen in Operation Sindoor.
Proven combat record
Apart from India, the jet have been used in a number of nations, including Mali, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. The Dassault Rafale's reputation as a dependable multi-mission fighter has been strengthened by the validation of its fuel efficiency and endurance under combat pressure in these theatres.
Implications for the IAF's strategy
The fuel profile of the Rafale highlights the necessity of strategic planning in fuel logistics during its deployment, particularly for extended missions. Sustaining our air superiority depends on maintaining effective fuel supply chains as India expands the deployment of aircraft during critical times like these, especially in contested zones.