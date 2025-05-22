(Photograph: Reuters )

Cost per missile

The average cost of a single BrahMos missile is estimated to be at around ₹34 crore, according to CNBC Awaaz and various other media reports. In Pakistani rupees, this value converts to over 1.12 billion PKR per missile. A dedicated production unit for BrahMos was established at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. This facility, which is located in Uttar Pradesh, was built on land which was allocated free of charge by the state government and completed within three and a half years.