Operation Sindoor: 7 powerful missiles India didn’t use against Pakistan during the strike

India's most potent missile, Agni-V, is a land-based, nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with MIRV capability. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it boasts a range exceeding 7,000 km. This three-stage, road-mobile, canister missile uses solid fuel and is one of the fastest in the world, achieving speeds of up to 29,400 km/h.