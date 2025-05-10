Operation Sindoor: 7 'Made in India' weapons that are ready to wreak havoc on the enemy

India’s bold defence shift begins
India is building its warships, tanks and fighter jets at home. With initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the country is reducing its foreign reliance and boosting defence exports. Here are 7 key milestones of this journey.
INS Vikrant
India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, joined the Navy in 2022. Designed and built in India, it proves India’s naval strength and self-reliance. With a flight deck for fighter jets, it shows that India can now build carriers on its own.
INS Vindhyagiri
INS Vindhyagiri was launched in 2023 as part of Project 17A. It’s a stealth frigate built in India with powerful weapons, sensors and low radar visibility. It marks a major step in India’s plan to build a modern, fully indigenous war fleet.
Tejas
The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is designed by HAL and made in India. It’s light, fast and deadly. With Tejas in service, India has entered the elite club of nations that build their own combat jets, boosting air power and self-reliance.
Arjun
The Arjun Main Battle Tank is made by DRDO and is fully Indian. With its heavy armour, smart fire control system, and 120mm gun, it’s built for combat in desert zones. It shows India can now make world-class land weapons at home.
Akash – India’s sky shield
The Akash is a fully indigenous surface-to-air missile system developed by DRDO. It can shoot down enemy aircraft and drones up to 30 km away. Used by both the Army and Air Force, Akash is India’s own air defence system made for battlefield protection.
Pinaka & Nag
India now builds its own missile systems like the Pinaka rocket launcher and Nag anti-tank missile. Pinaka strikes targets 75 km away, while Nag destroys enemy tanks with deadly precision. These DRDO-made systems boost India’s firepower without imports.