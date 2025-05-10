Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Operation Sindoor: 7 'Made in India' weapons that are ready to wreak havoc on the enemy

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

India is building its warships, tanks, and fighter jets at home. With initiatives like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the country is reducing its foreign reliance and boosting defence exports. Here are 7 key milestones of this journey.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

India is building its warships, tanks, and fighter jets at home. With initiatives like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the country is reducing its foreign reliance and boosting defence exports. Here are 7 key milestones of this journey.

Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
India’s Homegrown Defence: Photograph: (Invest India)
India’s Homegrown Defence: Photograph: (Invest India)
India’s bold defence shift begins
India’s bold defence shift begins
1/7

India’s bold defence shift begins

India is building its warships, tanks and fighter jets at home. With initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the country is reducing its foreign reliance and boosting defence exports. Here are 7 key milestones of this journey.

INS Vikrant – India’s pride at sea
INS Vikrant – India’s pride at sea
2/7

INS Vikrant

India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, joined the Navy in 2022. Designed and built in India, it proves India’s naval strength and self-reliance. With a flight deck for fighter jets, it shows that India can now build carriers on its own.

INS Vindhyagiri – Home-built warship
INS Vindhyagiri – Home-built warship
3/7

INS Vindhyagiri

INS Vindhyagiri was launched in 2023 as part of Project 17A. It’s a stealth frigate built in India with powerful weapons, sensors and low radar visibility. It marks a major step in India’s plan to build a modern, fully indigenous war fleet.

Advertisment
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas
4/7

Tejas

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is designed by HAL and made in India. It’s light, fast and deadly. With Tejas in service, India has entered the elite club of nations that build their own combat jets, boosting air power and self-reliance.

Arjun MBT
Arjun MBT
5/7

Arjun

The Arjun Main Battle Tank is made by DRDO and is fully Indian. With its heavy armour, smart fire control system, and 120mm gun, it’s built for combat in desert zones. It shows India can now make world-class land weapons at home.

Akash – India’s sky shield
Akash – India’s sky shield
6/7

Akash – India’s sky shield

The Akash is a fully indigenous surface-to-air missile system developed by DRDO. It can shoot down enemy aircraft and drones up to 30 km away. Used by both the Army and Air Force, Akash is India’s own air defence system made for battlefield protection.

Advertisment
Pinaka, Nag & more – DRDO’s game changers
Pinaka & Nag
7/7

Pinaka & Nag

India now builds its own missile systems like the Pinaka rocket launcher and Nag anti-tank missile. Pinaka strikes targets 75 km away, while Nag destroys enemy tanks with deadly precision. These DRDO-made systems boost India’s firepower without imports.

Defence news Tejas India news INS Vikrant
Abhinav Yadav profile image
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
Advertisment
Subscribe