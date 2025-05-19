Published: May 19, 2025, 16:10 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 18:37 IST
During Operation Sindoor, India launched a massive strike on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, damaging at least six PAF air bases, radars, and defence units. The aerial attack was swift, precise and forced multiple Pakistani bases to shut down.
1 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Murid Drone Base – Eye in the sky destroyed
PAF’s Murid Base houses Pakistan’s drone fleet, including Chinese and Turkish UAVs. India reportedly hit multiple hangars during Operation Sindoor, damaging drone shelters and reducing Pakistan’s ability to launch aerial surveillance or attacks.
2 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Nur Khan Air Base – At the heart of Rawalpindi
Located near the Pakistan Army HQ, Nur Khan Base is key for VIP flights, strategic ops, and nuclear command. India’s strike sent a strong message by targeting such a sensitive and high-value air base in the heart of the Pakistani military zone.
3 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Rahim Yar Khan – Runway ripped apart
India’s strike left a massive crater on the Rahim Yar Khan runway, shutting it for repairs. This dual-use base also serves Sheikh Zayed International Airport. The damage disrupted civil and military operations in southern Punjab.
4 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Sargodha – PAF’s most strategic base hit
PAF Mushaf Base in Sargodha is home to Pakistan’s best pilots and F-16s. This base once hosted Pakistan’s top aerial schools. During Operation Sindoor, India reportedly struck assets housed here, shaking Pakistan’s core air command structure.
5 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Bholari, Rafiqui and Shahbaz Bases damaged
India also targeted modern air bases like Bholari, used for joint China-Pak exercises; Rafiqui, home to JF-17 and Mirage jets; and Shahbaz, where US-made F-16s and NATO logistics are active. These strikes sent a message to both Pakistan and its allies.
6 / 6
(Photograph:Bureau)
Radar stations, air defences neutralised
India’s precision strikes also took out radar and air defence units in Lahore, Karachi, Sialkot, Chunian, and Pasrur. This blinded PAF systems, allowing Indian missiles and drones to hit their targets with minimal resistance.