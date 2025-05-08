Advertisment
Operation Sindoor: 6 deadliest fighter jets India can deploy in a war against Pakistan

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Su-30MKI is India's main fighter jet. Built with Russian technology and Indian upgrades, it can carry heavy weapons and fly long distances. It's the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
The Su-30MKI is India’s main fighter jet. Built with Russian technology and Indian upgrades, it can carry heavy weapons and fly long distances. It’s the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

India’s Air Power – 6 Deadliest Fighter Jets Dominating the Skies Photograph: (X)
Indian Air Force
Inside India’s Air Power
1/7

Indian Air Force

India’s Air Force is among the world’s strongest, thanks to its powerful fleet. From the mighty Su-30MKI to the homegrown Tejas, these jets give India the edge in the skies and played a key role in Operation Sindoor.

SU-30MKI
Sukhoi Su-30MKI – India’s Air Dominator
2/7

SU-30MKI

The Su-30MKI is India’s main fighter jet. Built with Russian technology and Indian upgrades, it can carry heavy weapons and fly long distances. It’s the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

Dassault Rafale
Dassault Rafale – The Game Changer
3/7

Dassault Rafale

The Rafale, made in France, brings advanced radar, stealth, and precision weapons. It can strike targets day or night. Rafales showed their power during Operation Sindoor, proving India’s modern air strength.

HAL Tejas
HAL Tejas – India’s Homegrown Pride
4/7

HAL Tejas

Tejas is India’s own light combat aircraft. Fast, agile, and easy to maintain, Tejas proves India can design and build world-class fighter jets, boosting self-reliance in defence.

Dassault Mirage 2000
Mirage 2000 – The Reliable Warrior
5/7

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Mirage 2000 is known for its reliability and speed. It played a vital part in past air operations and remains a trusted choice for quick strikes and defence missions.

MiG-29
MiG-29 – The Air Superiority Fighter
6/7

MiG-29

MiG-29 jets are built for dogfights and defending the skies. Upgraded with new radars and missiles, they help India keep its airspace safe from threats.

Jaguar
Jaguar – The Deep Striker
7/7

Jaguar

The Jaguar is India’s main ground-attack jet. It can fly low and hit enemy bases with precision. Jaguars are often used for bombing runs and support missions, making them vital in operations like Sindoor.

