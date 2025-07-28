LOGIN
Operation Mahadev: Why rifle grenades are terrorists new weapon of choice

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 28, 2025, 21:18 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 21:18 IST

Rifle Grenades found from terrorists in Kashmir, let's learn what can be reasons that it found from them. See how new tactics mean new dangers for security on the ground.

Why Rifle Grenades
(Photograph: X)

Rifle Grenades are explosive granades fired from a rifle, not thrown by hand. In recent encounters like Operation Mahadev (28 july 2025), security forces found Rifle grenades from terrorists. Few experts say their rising use marks a shift towards longer-range, more impactful attacks.

Greater range and impact
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commos)

Rifle grenades can hit targets up to 250 metres away, which is far beyond a hand grenade. This means terrorists can strike convoys or posts from good cover without getting close making security troops and vehicles much more vulnerable on roads or patrols.

Multi-role warheads
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commos)

There are fragmentation types to hit people, anti-armour ones for vehicles, and even smoke or signal versions. recent seizures in Kashmir included both anti-personnel and anti-armour warheads, showing terrorists’ ability to target soldiers, bases, or armoured cars with deadly precision.

Harder to spot and intercept
(Photograph: X)

Rifle Grenades are easy to carry, and fit normal rifles with adapters. during operation mahadev, these were found with terrorists. these weapons.

They can fired from cover
(Photograph: X)

Unlike hand grenades, Rifle grenades let attackers hide behind walls, in forests or buildings and still reach their target. This keeps them safer, giving time to shoot and escape before security teams can react. This hit-and-run advantage is one reason for their rising use.

Designed to pierce light armour
(Photograph: Artstation)

Defence reviews say modern Rifle Grenades can pierce light armoured vehicles, not just unprotected gatherings. recent incidents saw damage to convoy vehicles and protected sandbag posts, showing these weapons’ evolving threat to both moving and fixed targets.

