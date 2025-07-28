/Operation Mahadev: What is US-made M4 rifle, recovered from Pahalgam linked terrorists who were neutralised by Indian Army

Recovering an M4 in Jammu and Kashmir highlights the continued infiltration of advanced small arms into the region. In previous encounters, similar rifles have been traced to foreign networks supplying militants.
During the Pahalgam operation, security forces recovered a US-made M4 carbine from the neutralised terrorists. The M4 is a lightweight, gas-operated, magazine-fed assault rifle widely used by the US military and NATO forces. Its compact design makes it suitable for close-quarter combat and urban warfare.
The M4 uses 5.56×45mm NATO ammunition and has a range of up to 500–600 metres for point targets. It features selective fire modes, including semi-automatic and burst/automatic options, making it versatile in different combat situations.
Recovering an M4 in Jammu and Kashmir highlights the continued infiltration of advanced small arms into the region. In previous encounters, similar rifles have been traced to foreign networks supplying militants, indicating a shift from traditional AK-47 variants to more compact Western-made carbines.
Security analysts suggest such weapons often enter through illegal cross-border smuggling networks. Some are believed to be sourced from surplus arms markets in Afghanistan and Pakistan, making their way into terror caches inside Kashmir.
Compared to the Indian INSAS rifle and the widely used AK-47, the M4 is lighter and offers better modularity with attachments like optics and grenade launchers. However, it requires higher maintenance and is sensitive to dust and moisture, unlike the rugged AK-47.
The recovery of the M4 is a reminder of the evolving threat in Kashmir. Indian Army and Rashtriya Rifles units are upgrading their weaponry, including SIG716i rifles, to maintain a technological edge over militants using foreign-made arms.