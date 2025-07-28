/Operation Mahadev: What are the Soviet-made AK-47 rifles recovered from Pakistani terrorists neutralised by the Indian Army?

The AK-47 first surfaced in India during the late 1980s, smuggled illegally across borders to arm insurgencies in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Its rugged design, simplicity and effectiveness soon made it the weapon of choice among militants in these regions. The Indian Army initially came across these rifles in the early 1990s, often seizing them from insurgents during operations in the North East and Kashmir. Impressed by their reliability, the Army went on to legally procure limited numbers from countries such as Russia and Romania to strengthen its arsenal. In a major step towards modernisation, India signed a joint venture with Russia in 2019 to manufacture the updated AK-203 rifles domestically, replacing older INSAS rifles and cementing the AK series as a staple of Indian forces.

