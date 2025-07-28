/Operation Mahadev: What are rifle grenades, recovered from Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar

In Operation Mahadev, a strike against the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, three were killed. Learn about the rifle grenades recovered from these Pakistani terrorists - these grenades guns are launched from rifles and can be used for long-distance attacks.
On 28 July 2025, indian security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists in Srinagar and recovered a large cache of weapons. Among nearly 17 grenades, some of which were identified as rifle grenades a rare, deadly arm that can launch further than a hand grenade.
Rifle grenades are explosive devices fired from the barrel or grenade launcher of a rifle, not thrown by hand. With special adapters or blank cartridges, it can hit targets which is over 200 metres away. These grenades multiply a fighter’s strike power by delivering blast effects from a distance.
The grenades recovered included anti-personnel types (which can be used to injure troops) and possibly anti-armour types (which can also be used to destroy vehicles or bunkers). Different than the usual hand grenades, these rifle-launched bombs reveal the terrorists were well-equipped to target security convoys or crowds with higher impact.
Rifle grenades can be fired in two ways: either directly from a rifle’s muzzle or from an under-barrel launcher like the M203. Each grenade has a safety and an arming mechanism. Security sources say the captured rifles were equipped with adapters to fire these grenades swiftly.
Experts say rifle grenades pose a much bigger risk than hand grenades it can reach behind cover, damage light armoured vehicles, or disrupt large groups. They are equipped with these guns, shows their plans towards more planned and powerful attacks.
The mix of AK-47s, M4 carbines, and rifle grenades makes it clear that the terrorists had received training and weapons from Pakistan.
The Srinagar arms haul is not just about recovery, but it signals that rifle grenades in terrorist hands increase the threat to both security forces and innocent civilians.