LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Operation Mahadev: What are rifle grenades, recovered from Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar

Operation Mahadev: What are rifle grenades, recovered from Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 28, 2025, 17:52 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 17:52 IST

In Operation Mahadev, a strike against the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, three were killed. Learn about the rifle grenades recovered from these Pakistani terrorists - these grenades guns are launched from rifles and can be used for long-distance attacks.

Operation Mahadev
1 / 7
(Photograph: Artstation)

Operation Mahadev

On 28 July 2025, indian security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists in Srinagar and recovered a large cache of weapons. Among nearly 17 grenades, some of which were identified as rifle grenades a rare, deadly arm that can launch further than a hand grenade.

What are Rifle grenades?
2 / 7
(Photograph: Artstation)

What are Rifle grenades?

Rifle grenades are explosive devices fired from the barrel or grenade launcher of a rifle, not thrown by hand. With special adapters or blank cartridges, it can hit targets which is over 200 metres away. These grenades multiply a fighter’s strike power by delivering blast effects from a distance.

Types of Rifle Grenades found
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Types of Rifle Grenades found

The grenades recovered included anti-personnel types (which can be used to injure troops) and possibly anti-armour types (which can also be used to destroy vehicles or bunkers). Different than the usual hand grenades, these rifle-launched bombs reveal the terrorists were well-equipped to target security convoys or crowds with higher impact.

How do rifle grenades work?
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

How do rifle grenades work?

Rifle grenades can be fired in two ways: either directly from a rifle’s muzzle or from an under-barrel launcher like the M203. Each grenade has a safety and an arming mechanism. Security sources say the captured rifles were equipped with adapters to fire these grenades swiftly.

Tactical risk and danger
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tactical risk and danger

Experts say rifle grenades pose a much bigger risk than hand grenades it can reach behind cover, damage light armoured vehicles, or disrupt large groups. They are equipped with these guns, shows their plans towards more planned and powerful attacks.

Evidence of external support
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Evidence of external support

The mix of AK-47s, M4 carbines, and rifle grenades makes it clear that the terrorists had received training and weapons from Pakistan.

Operation Mahadev
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Operation Mahadev

The Srinagar arms haul is not just about recovery, but it signals that rifle grenades in terrorist hands increase the threat to both security forces and innocent civilians.

Trending Photo

Operation Mahadev: What are rifle grenades, recovered from Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar
7

Operation Mahadev: What are rifle grenades, recovered from Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar

Operation Mahadev: What are the Soviet-made AK-47 rifles recovered from Pakistani terrorists neutralised by the Indian Army?
7

Operation Mahadev: What are the Soviet-made AK-47 rifles recovered from Pakistani terrorists neutralised by the Indian Army?

Operation Mahadev: What makes M4 rifles a threat in close-quarter mountain warfare?
6

Operation Mahadev: What makes M4 rifles a threat in close-quarter mountain warfare?

Operation Mahadev: How did US-made M4 rifles end up in the hands of Pakistani terrorists?
6

Operation Mahadev: How did US-made M4 rifles end up in the hands of Pakistani terrorists?

Operation Mahadev: Five revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindhoor in Parliament
7

Operation Mahadev: Five revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindhoor in Parliament