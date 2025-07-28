/Operation Mahadev: How did US-made M4 rifles end up in the hands of Pakistani terrorists?

Analysts believe many of these rifles originate from stockpiles left behind in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in 2021. Large quantities of American military hardware reportedly fell into the hands of the Taliban and were later trafficked through black markets into Pakistan.
The M4 carbine is a standard-issue rifle for the US military and many NATO forces. Known for its lightweight design and adaptability, it has seen extensive use in Afghanistan and Iraq. Its appearance in South Asia raises serious questions about the flow of advanced weapons beyond official military channels.
Indian security forces have recovered multiple American-made M4 rifles from Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years. The most recent recovery during an encounter near Pahalgam once again highlighted the presence of Western weapons in regional insurgencies.
Once inside Pakistan, these weapons are often routed through established smuggling networks into Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence agencies have identified routes through the Line of Control where small arms, ammunition, and communication equipment are infiltrated along with militants.
The repeated appearance of US-made weapons in Kashmir underscores the need for tighter border surveillance and deeper tracking of international arms flows. It also highlights the shift in terror tactics, where advanced small arms are being used to counter the Indian Army’s upgraded arsenal like the SIG716i.
Compared to the AK-47, the M4’s lighter weight, modular design, and compatibility with optics make it attractive for cross-border militants. Its compact size also makes it easier to transport and conceal compared to full-length battle rifles.