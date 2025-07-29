/Operation Mahadev: How a rifle grenade attack works, step by step

See, step-by-step, how a rifle grenade attack moves from loading to impact, found in terrorist. Know the capabilities and strikes of this weapon. Get key facts on tactics and countermeasures for 2025.
A rifle grenade is an explosive launched from a rifle, not thrown by hand. it’s attached to the barrel or a launcher, often using a special adapter, and fired by a blank cartridge. This makes it possible to attackers and hit targets over 200 metres away, which is much further than any hand grenade.
First, the user attaches the grenade to the rifle’s muzzle or under-barrel launcher, like an M203. The rifle is then loaded with a blank round or a special cartridge designed for launching.
The shooter sets their sights on the target. Sights or markings help adjust for distance and arc. Rifle grenades can strike both open vehicles and fortified positions, which gives it a tactical advantage at range.
The operator fires the blank cartridge. The gas pressure pushes the grenade sharply off the barrel. With anti-personnel types, the warhead arms itself during flight, activating the fuse as it leaves the rifle. Advanced models have more secure arming and safety features.
Once fired, the grenade travels in a curved arc, spinning for stability. The arming distance is usually set to 20-30 metres for safety, so it won’t explode too soon. The grenade’s trajectory and speed depend on the rifle angle and the power of the blank cartridge.
When the grenade hits the target or ground, the fuse triggers the main charge. Anti-personnel grenades blast out shrapnel, while anti-armour warheads focus force in a small area. Defence tests show most rifle grenades can harm targets in a radius of 10-20 metres.