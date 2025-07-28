LOGIN
Operation Mahadev: 5 weapons used by Indian Army to eliminate Pakistani terrorists near Srinagar

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2025, 15:08 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 16:12 IST

AK-47 Variants as Primary Weapons
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

AK-47 Variants as Primary Weapons

Rashtriya Rifles personnel deployed in Operation Mahadev carried AK-47 and AK-103 variants as their main personal weapons. These rifles are preferred in counter-insurgency due to their reliability, firepower, and ability to use different types of ammunition commonly encountered in Jammu and Kashmir.

INSAS Rifles for Standard Infantry Use
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

INSAS Rifles for Standard Infantry Use

The Indian-made INSAS rifle was also part of the weapon mix, providing standard-issue firepower for soldiers engaged in the operation. Its lightweight design and compatibility with Indian Army logistics make it a common choice for patrols and close-quarter missions.

SIG716i Rifles for Precision Engagements
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

SIG716i Rifles for Precision Engagements

More recently, the Rashtriya Rifles have adopted the SIG716i rifle for counter-insurgency operations. In Operation Mahadev, these 7.62mm rifles were used for their superior accuracy and stopping power in medium-range combat, especially in Pahalgam’s hilly terrain.

Light Machine Guns
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Light Machine Guns

LMGs were deployed to provide suppressive fire during the encounter, allowing assault units to move in on suspected militant positions. This tactic is vital in ensuring militants are pinned down during intense exchanges.

Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers
(Photograph: Facebook)

Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers

To clear fortified or hidden areas, Rashtriya Rifles used UBGLs mounted on their rifles. These weapons allow soldiers to neutralise threats in bunkers or dense vegetation without exposing themselves to direct fire.

Night Vision and Tactical Gear
Night Vision and Tactical Gear

The operation also utilised night vision devices and thermal scopes to detect movement in low-light conditions, alongside bulletproof shields and advanced tactical gear to protect troops during the high-risk mission.

