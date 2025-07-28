More recently, the Rashtriya Rifles have adopted the SIG716i rifle for counter-insurgency operations. In Operation Mahadev, these 7.62mm rifles were used for their superior accuracy and stopping power in medium-range combat, especially in Pahalgam’s hilly terrain.
Rashtriya Rifles personnel deployed in Operation Mahadev carried AK-47 and AK-103 variants as their main personal weapons. These rifles are preferred in counter-insurgency due to their reliability, firepower, and ability to use different types of ammunition commonly encountered in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian-made INSAS rifle was also part of the weapon mix, providing standard-issue firepower for soldiers engaged in the operation. Its lightweight design and compatibility with Indian Army logistics make it a common choice for patrols and close-quarter missions.
LMGs were deployed to provide suppressive fire during the encounter, allowing assault units to move in on suspected militant positions. This tactic is vital in ensuring militants are pinned down during intense exchanges.
To clear fortified or hidden areas, Rashtriya Rifles used UBGLs mounted on their rifles. These weapons allow soldiers to neutralise threats in bunkers or dense vegetation without exposing themselves to direct fire.
The operation also utilised night vision devices and thermal scopes to detect movement in low-light conditions, alongside bulletproof shields and advanced tactical gear to protect troops during the high-risk mission.