/Operation Basharat al-Fath: Are US troops safe in the Middle East and how prepared are they for Iranian missile strikes?

Iran possesses one of the largest missile stockpiles in the region. It includes short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as well as advanced drones. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has demonstrated precision targeting, as seen in past strikes on US bases in Iraq in 2020. Now, with Iran openly retaliating for the US nuclear strikes, American bases in Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq are potential targets.