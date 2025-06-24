Tensions are rising, and several major US military bases across the Middle East are now on high alert.
Following the recent US B-2 bomber attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran has retaliated, launching 6 missiles towards US bases in Qatar, according to reports by Reuters citing US media. Tensions are rising, and several major US military bases across the Middle East are now on high alert. Here are 5 key US bases currently under the most danger:
Located just outside Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra hosts US fighter jets, surveillance planes, and refuelling tankers. Given its proximity to Iran and the US build-up here, it remains a prime target for Iranian retaliation.
A critical logistics and command hub for US Army operations across the Middle East. It supports US Central Command (CENTCOM) operations and has been on heightened alert since the strikes began.
HQ of the US 5th Fleet, which controls naval operations across the Gulf. With Iran threatening maritime retaliation, NSA Bahrain remains one of the most vulnerable and strategically vital US bases.
Hosting US Special Forces and intelligence units, Erbil has long been targeted by Iran-backed militias. It’s considered a soft target compared to bigger bases and could be hit by Iranian proxy groups in retaliation.
Home to the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), Al Udeid is the largest US base in the region, housing thousands of troops and key air assets. The 6 Iranian missiles launched on June 23 were reportedly targeting this base, highlighting its strategic importance.