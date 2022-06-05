In pics: People across the globe observe World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to bring focus on conservation. It is the most important day for environmental action and transformative changes to preserve the planet. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) organises events for World Environment Day every year to spread awareness and encourage action for the protection of the environment.

This year's theme, 'Only One Earth', calls for a transformative change to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.