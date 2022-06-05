In pics: People across the globe observe World Environment Day

Updated: Jun 05, 2022, 03:36 PM(IST)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to bring focus on conservation. It is the most important day for environmental action and transformative changes to preserve the planet. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) organises events for World Environment Day every year to spread awareness and encourage action for the protection of the environment.

 

This year's theme, 'Only One Earth', calls for a transformative change to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

View in App

Why is it celebrated?

The commemoration of this day allows us to extend the basis for informed thought and responsible behaviour by people and business communities in the preservation and enhancing the environment.

The first major meeting in 1972 on environmental issues, known as the Conference on the Human Environment or the Stockholm Conference marked a turning point in the development of international environmental politics. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Delhi's Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb lit up for environment day

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Only one Earth.’ 

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is commemorating World Environment Day 2022 with this message, “In the universe are billions of galaxies, in our galaxy are billions of planets, but there is ‘Only One Earth.’”

The campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for global collective, transformative action to honour defends and restore our planet is all aspects. 

In the pictures mentioned above, its shows a general view of the illuminated Qutub Minar and Safdarjung tomb,were projected on the façade to create environmental awareness by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India on the eve of World Environment Day in New Delhi, India. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Protest in Argentina to safeguard environment

Members of environmental organization Extinction Rebellion protest disguised as fishes on International Water Day in Buenos Aires, on March 22, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Factors affecting environment

As per the UNEP, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century will need a 50 per cent reduction in yearly greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Another factor affecting the environment is ‘Pollution.’ Every year, air pollution causes around 7 million premature deaths, or one in every nine fatalities.

Unclean air is inhaled by nine out of ten individuals making it the most serious environmental threat right now. 
 

(Photograph:Agencies)

Steps to take to conserve environment

Government all around the world are taking multi-faceted initiatives to conserve the environment

Well, we individually can also contribute tot the conservation. Some steps to do so includes Stop suing plastic in your daily life, planting trees, try to clean your surroundings clean, not littering water bodies, reuse things.   
 

(Photograph:PTI)

Read in App