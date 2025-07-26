/Only three nations fly bomber jets! What makes them so rare?

Russia fields about 60 active strategic bombers. These include the Tu-95MS Bear, a four-engine turboprop bomber capable of carrying nuclear-tipped cruise missiles; the Tu-160 Blackjack, the largest and fastest supersonic bomber in service with variable-sweep wings and nuclear capability; and the Tu-22M3 Backfire, which sometimes serves in strategic roles though it is technically a long-range bomber rather than an intercontinental type.

Russia is modernising both the Tu-95 and Tu-160 fleets and has announced plans for a new stealth bomber known as the PAK DA.