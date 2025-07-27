/Only one nation still flies this jet that refused to retire: The ‘dinosaur’ warplane pilots still fly

The T-2 Buckeye, a classic American jet, is now only flown by Greece for pilot training. With its old-school cockpits and a service run since 1976, this rare aircraft is still not retired. Want more on the legacy and future? Know more.
The T-2 Buckeye is a rare military jet trainer, used mostly by the US Navy since 1959. Today, Greece is the only country still operating it. Greek pilots use it for advanced training at Kalamata air base, keeping classic flying in 2025.
Built by North American Aviation, the T-2 Buckeye’s first flight was in 1958. Over 600 were made; they served mainly in the us and Greece. It was designed for training pilots in landings, combat, and weapon use. In 2008, the US Navy retired it.
The T-2 trained thousands of pilots for advanced combat and carrier landings. Its design made it safe for repeated use: Crew of two, max speed of 522 mph, and a range of 910 miles. It could climb to over 44,000 feet, was ideal for training pilots.
Greece bought forty T-2E jets in 1976 and received more ex-US Navy planes later on. These jets transformed Greek pilot training, helping new pilots learn weapons and tactics and even simulate carrier landings, though Greece had no carriers.
The T-2’s cockpit still uses old analogue dials and even World War Two-era gunsights.
As of 2025, only a few Greek T-2s remain airworthy, flying with squadrons at Kalamata. After a 2023 crash, Greek officials confirmed retirements are close, but a handful continue until new M-346 jets arrive. The T-2’s service since 1976 makes it one of Europe’s longest-serving trainers.
Its steady performance kept the T-2 in Greek service much longer than in other countries. The jet still provides basic and advanced instruction effectively.