Only one nation still flies this jet that refused to retire: The ‘dinosaur’ warplane pilots still fly

Published: Jul 27, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 15:29 IST

The T-2 Buckeye, a classic American jet, is now only flown by Greece for pilot training. With its old-school cockpits and a service run since 1976, this rare aircraft is still not retired. Want more on the legacy and future? Know more.

Meet the T-2 Buckeye - still flying in Greece
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

Meet the T-2 Buckeye - still flying in Greece

The T-2 Buckeye is a rare military jet trainer, used mostly by the US Navy since 1959. Today, Greece is the only country still operating it. Greek pilots use it for advanced training at Kalamata air base, keeping classic flying in 2025.

American jet with a global story
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

American jet with a global story

Built by North American Aviation, the T-2 Buckeye’s first flight was in 1958. Over 600 were made; they served mainly in the us and Greece. It was designed for training pilots in landings, combat, and weapon use. In 2008, the US Navy retired it.

Why the T-2 mattered for training
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

Why the T-2 mattered for training

The T-2 trained thousands of pilots for advanced combat and carrier landings. Its design made it safe for repeated use: Crew of two, max speed of 522 mph, and a range of 910 miles. It could climb to over 44,000 feet, was ideal for training pilots.

The T-2 in Greek service since 1976
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

The T-2 in Greek service since 1976

Greece bought forty T-2E jets in 1976 and received more ex-US Navy planes later on. These jets transformed Greek pilot training, helping new pilots learn weapons and tactics and even simulate carrier landings, though Greece had no carriers.

Unchanged cockpit - a step back in time
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

Unchanged cockpit - a step back in time

The T-2’s cockpit still uses old analogue dials and even World War Two-era gunsights.

The final flying fleet
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

The final flying fleet

As of 2025, only a few Greek T-2s remain airworthy, flying with squadrons at Kalamata. After a 2023 crash, Greek officials confirmed retirements are close, but a handful continue until new M-346 jets arrive. The T-2’s service since 1976 makes it one of Europe’s longest-serving trainers.

Why does Greece still keep them?
(Photograph: Wikipedia commons)

Why does Greece still keep them?

Its steady performance kept the T-2 in Greek service much longer than in other countries. The jet still provides basic and advanced instruction effectively.

