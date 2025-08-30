/'Only meant to last 5 years': 6 surprising secrets of Voyager 2 you didn’t know!

When Voyager 2 lifted off from Cape Canaveral on August 20, 1977, it was designed for a mission of just five years. Its task was ambitious enough: to explore the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn. Few could have imagined that nearly half a century later the same spacecraft would still be operating, now travelling in interstellar space and sending data from the most distant reaches ever explored by humanity. Alongside its famous twin, Voyager 1, it carried a golden record containing sounds, music, and images of Earth, intended as a greeting to any potential life beyond our solar system. Yet behind the celebrated milestones lie lesser-known stories of risk, ingenuity, and discovery that defined Voyager 2’s extraordinary journey.